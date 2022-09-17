FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-16-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The regular season hits the halfway mark in our fifth edition of Football Friday, and we add in a little golf to boot!

Click on the video viewer for all the results, action and FUN from the week in prep football featuring 14 games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota:

-Lincoln @ Harrisburg

-RC Stevens @ O’Gorman

-Yankton @ Pierre

-Tea @ Douglas

-Spearfish @ Brookings

-Mitchell @ Aberdeen

-Vermillion @ West Central

-Dell Rapids @ Canton

-Elk Point-Jefferson @ McCook Central/Montrose

-Mobridge-Pollock @ Aberdeen Roncalli

-Elkton/Lake Benton @ Canistota

-Avon @ Hitchcock-Tulare

-West Lyon @ Central Lyon

-Sibley East @ Pipestone

Plus we also have first round highlights from the Sanford International as well!

