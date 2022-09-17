FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-16-22)
Featuring 14 games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The regular season hits the halfway mark in our fifth edition of Football Friday, and we add in a little golf to boot!
Click on the video viewer for all the results, action and FUN from the week in prep football featuring 14 games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota:
-Lincoln @ Harrisburg
-RC Stevens @ O’Gorman
-Yankton @ Pierre
-Tea @ Douglas
-Spearfish @ Brookings
-Mitchell @ Aberdeen
-Vermillion @ West Central
-Dell Rapids @ Canton
-Elk Point-Jefferson @ McCook Central/Montrose
-Mobridge-Pollock @ Aberdeen Roncalli
-Elkton/Lake Benton @ Canistota
-Avon @ Hitchcock-Tulare
-West Lyon @ Central Lyon
-Sibley East @ Pipestone
Plus we also have first round highlights from the Sanford International as well!
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.