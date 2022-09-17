Avera Medical Minute
Mount Vernon/Plankinton streaks past Comets in Rapid City

5th -ranked Titans win at Rapid City Christian 52-21
Titans topple RC Christian
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mount Vernon/Plankinton, ranked fifth in South Dakota 11B football, had no problems improving to 5-0 on Saturday in the Black Hills.

The Titans forced a turnover on the second play of the game at Rapid City Christian, turning that into a touchdown run and never looking back on their way to a 52-21 victory in prep football action. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

