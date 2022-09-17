Sioux Falls Sidewalk Arts Festival gives artists opportunities for exposure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 Sidewalk Arts Festival took to the streets of Downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday.

The free outdoor event featured more than 230 vendor booths with the region’s best artwork.

It all took place on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion.

Artist Kay Quale says the pandemic helped her redevelop her passion for painting.

“During the pandemic is actually when I started doing photo acrylic painting,” she said. “It was actually really good for me to have that time. I had lots of time and lots of paint and so I did lots of experimenting with different types of paint and crafts, honed in and what I wanted to end up with. So actually the pandemic did me a favor as far as the quality of my art.”

The event is the region’s largest one-day arts festival and serves as a fundraiser for the Pavilion.

Plans are already underway for the 2023 Sidewalk Arts Festival. More information can be found here.

