Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Sidewalk Arts Festival gives artists opportunities for exposure

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 Sidewalk Arts Festival took to the streets of Downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday.

The free outdoor event featured more than 230 vendor booths with the region’s best artwork.

It all took place on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion.

Artist Kay Quale says the pandemic helped her redevelop her passion for painting.

“During the pandemic is actually when I started doing photo acrylic painting,” she said. “It was actually really good for me to have that time. I had lots of time and lots of paint and so I did lots of experimenting with different types of paint and crafts, honed in and what I wanted to end up with. So actually the pandemic did me a favor as far as the quality of my art.”

The event is the region’s largest one-day arts festival and serves as a fundraiser for the Pavilion.

Plans are already underway for the 2023 Sidewalk Arts Festival. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catholic Church Cross
Former South Dakota church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000
police lights generic
Names released in fatal motorcycle accident
Gevo Breaks Ground on Largest Economic Investment in South Dakota History
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police clarify details on Wednesday’s murder-attempted suicide
police lights
Three Sisseton residents identified in Saturday’s fatal one-car crash

Latest News

Sidewalk Arts Festival vendors refine art skills during pandemic
Sidewalk Arts Festival gives Sioux Falls artists opportunities for exposure
Sioux Falls Sidewalk Arts Festival gives artists opportunities for exposure
‘What was the first time I met Tina Peters?’ And I said, “It was that Cyber Symposium in Sioux...
Mike Lindell’s phone seizure by FBI tied to last year’s Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
LIVE at 6:45: Metro Sports TV broadcasts SF Lincoln vs. Harrisburg football