Augustana slays the Dragons

MOORHEAD, MN. (Dakota News Now) - It was all Augustana in a 31-7 win over MSU Moorhead Saturday on Scheels Field in Moorhead, Minnesota. The 13th-ranked Vikings racked up 465 yards while Thomas Scholten made his first-career start at quarterback accounting for 260 yards throwing. Jarod Epperson led the way rushing with 115 yards on a 9.6 yards per rush average.

Defensively, Grayson Diepenbrock sacked the MSUM quarterback three times while the Dragons mustered just one yard rushing as part of its 244 yards of total offense.

Augustana moves to 3-0 on the year and remains in first place in the NSIC. MSU Moorhead drops to 1-2.

Augustana got on the scoreboard with 6:43 to go in the opening quarter as Scholten hit Mitchell Goodbary just inside the MSUM five-yard line. The hit he received from the Dragon defender jarred the ball loose where Devon Jones scooped up the ball and dove into the end zone.

The score quickly moved to 14-0. After the Vikings forced a Dragon punt, their next drive started on their own 20-yard line. A handoff to Epperson, and that was all the drive was as he rushed 80 yards for the touchdown.

The final score of the first half came with just under nine minutes to go in the second quarter. Scholten connected with Goodbary on a fourth-down and goal situation for the touchdown. With Brady Pfeifer’s point-after attempt, it was 21-0 Augustana.

The score moved to 24-0 as Pfeifer split the uprights on a 21-yard field goal midway through the third quarter.

Minutes later, Kyle Graham sealed an 8-play, 62-yard drive with a three-yard plunge into the end zone.

The Dragons got their lone score on a 60-yard drive in the final minute of the contest.

Peyton Buckley led Augustana with nine tackles with eight marked as solo. Diepenbrock had the three sacks, totaling 23 yards in tackles for loss while Myles Taylor had a sack for 10 yards.

Augustana had an even offense with 260 yards passing and 205 yards rushing for the 465 yards of total offense. It was a nice day for Goodbary with five receptions for 69 yards. Jones recorded four receptions for 47 yards while four other receivers totaled 22 yards or more receiving.

The running back group was led by Epperson’s 115 yards while Addo totaled 46 yards. Tate Johnson saw his first action of 2022 after an injury during fall camp and rushed for 32 yards.

Along with his 10th 100-yard rushing performance of his career, Epperson surpassed 2,000 yards rushing in his career and sits at 2,092 yards entering week four next week.

Augustana returns to Kirkeby-Over Stadium Saturday hosting Northern State in the Hall of Fame Game. The opening kickoff is at 1 p.m. while the 2022 Augustana Athletics Hall of Fame Class will be honored at halftime.

