Coyote offense comes alive to get first win

USD goes over 400 yards of offense in 38-21 victory over Cal Poly
Offense comes to life in 38-21 win
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Coyote offense that scored just seven points in its first two games finally came to life in yesterday’s 38-21 win over Cal Poly.

It was the first game for head coach Bob Nielson as offensive play caller after taking the duties over from offensive coordinator Ted Schlafke. The performance was a bit of a mixed bag. Though USD had 421 total yards of offense and scored 21 points in the first quarter, they were mostly ineffective in the 2nd and 3rd before finding rhythm again in the fourth.

Most important was getting the win and some positive momentum to build off ahead of next Saturday’s 1 PM game in the Dakota Dome with top-ranked North Dakota State.

