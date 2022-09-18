Avera Medical Minute
Has crime gotten worse in Sioux Falls? Law Enforcement will release 2022 Crime Report Monday

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating a handful of recent homicide cases spanning across the city, many may wonder if there has been an uptick in crime this year compared to years past.

Those answers may come Monday, September 19th, when Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead plan to release the 2022 Crime Statistics for the city of Sioux Falls.

City leaders will also cover a comprehensive approach to community safety.

That briefing begins at 10:30 Monday morning from the Law Enforcement Center in Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now will stream that briefing live on our Facebook page.

