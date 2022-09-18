Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jefferson shares the wealth in win over Rapid City Central

Top-ranked Cavaliers prevail 49-8
Cavaliers win 49-8
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Taylen Ashley threw touchdowns to three different receivers to help Sioux Falls Jefferson, ranked #1 in 11AAA, build a 28-0 first quarter lead en route to a 49-8 victory over Rapid City Central on Saturday afternoon at Howard Wood Field in prep football action.

The Cavs improve to 4-0 and visit Mitchell on Friday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catholic Church Cross
Former South Dakota church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000
Change this caption before publishing
Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
Gevo Breaks Ground on Largest Economic Investment in South Dakota History
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history
Damien Westra Wanted in Minnehaha County
Man wanted for dangerous assault and weapons charges in Minnehaha County
‘What was the first time I met Tina Peters?’ And I said, “It was that Cyber Symposium in Sioux...
Mike Lindell’s FBI phone seizure tied to Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium

Latest News

Runs for 75-yard touchdown against Cal Poly
Coyotes get first win in Dome Opener victory over Cal Poly
Touchdown catch at MSU-Moorhead
Augustana slays the Dragons
Mount Vernon/Plankinton QB rushes during win at Rapid City Christian
Mount Vernon/Plankinton streaks past Comets in Rapid City
Dakota News Now's premier high school football highlight show returns for the 2022 season
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-16-22)