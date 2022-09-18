Jefferson shares the wealth in win over Rapid City Central
Top-ranked Cavaliers prevail 49-8
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Taylen Ashley threw touchdowns to three different receivers to help Sioux Falls Jefferson, ranked #1 in 11AAA, build a 28-0 first quarter lead en route to a 49-8 victory over Rapid City Central on Saturday afternoon at Howard Wood Field in prep football action.
The Cavs improve to 4-0 and visit Mitchell on Friday.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.