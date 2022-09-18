Northern STATEment! Wolves upend MSU-Mankato

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In perhaps the biggest game in the two-year old history of Dakotah Bank Stadium, the Northern State defense made one more big play to preserve a hard fought statement victory.

After seeing #24 MSU-Mankato whittle their 23 point lead down to one, Ar’Shon Willis logged the fourth Northern State interception to preserve a dramatic 23-22 victory over the Mavericks in NSIC college football action on Saturday night.

Northern (2-1) defense had been the star of the night, holding Mankato to 43 yards rushing and harassing Mankato quarterbacks. Mitch Randalls started for the Mavericks and was ineffective, going 3-16 with just 57 yards and two interceptions.

He was benched for Camden Dean who, after throwing a third quarter interception, rallied the Mavericks with three fourth quarter touchdown passes. A blocked punt safety pulled Mankato within a point with 1:31 and got them the ball back, leading to Dean’s second pick.

Northern also played two quarterbacks in this game and the most effective ended up being Will Madler. The sophomore from Bismarck, North Dakota, corralled a bad snap in the second quarter and ran for a 16 yard score that put Northern up 10-0 at half. Maddler then threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Block in the third quarter that made it 20-0. Madler finished the day 10-29 for 113 yards and a score while rushing 10 times for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The Wolves visit in-state rival Augustana next Saturday at 1.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

