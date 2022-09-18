Avera Medical Minute
One dies in motorcycle accident

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash south of Spearfish.

The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left.

The 43-year-old male driver was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a Spearfish hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.

