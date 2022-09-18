Sanford International leaderboard tightly packed entering final round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 5th Sanford International is up for grabs entering the final round.

Though Robert Karlsson followed up his course record 62 on Friday with a two under 68 in Saturday’s second round to retain the lead, Jeff Maggert tied him at -10 after shooting a 66. 2019 Sanford International champion Rocco Mediate is one shot off the lead at -9 (67).

Beyond that there’s a four-way tie for fourth place (-8) and five tied for ninth place at -7. You can view the leaderboard below.

Click on the video viewer for round two highlights!

The final round begins tomorrow at 10:25 AM. Karlsson, Maggert & Mediate will tee off in the final group at 12:25 PM.

Jeff Maggert and Robert Karlsson tied for lead at -10 (Dakota News Now)

