Teenager dies in four-wheeler accident

STICKNEY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney.

The names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.

The 15-year-old male driver of the four-wheeler was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 22-year-old male driver of the semi-truck was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.