Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Teenager dies in four-wheeler accident

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STICKNEY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney.

The names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.

The 15-year-old male driver of the four-wheeler was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 22-year-old male driver of the semi-truck was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Attempted break-in leads to shots fired in Sioux Falls
‘What was the first time I met Tina Peters?’ And I said, “It was that Cyber Symposium in Sioux...
Mike Lindell’s FBI phone seizure tied to Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium
Catholic Church Cross
Former South Dakota church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000
Change this caption before publishing
Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
Gevo Breaks Ground on Largest Economic Investment in South Dakota History
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history

Latest News

One dies in motorcycle accident
Special Olympics athletes ride with truckers in truck convoy
509 BBQ wins brisket competition again at Sanford International
Alzheimer's walk makes a difference in community