Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man’s nose outside a game

FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack...
FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday's game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears.(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a vegan food products company executive has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a fracas outside a football game in which he’s accused of biting a man’s nose.

Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday’s game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears.

A police report says the 53-year-old executive attacked a man who tried to pull in front of him in a parking garage traffic lane and made contact with a wheel on Ramsey’s SUV.

Beyond Meat has not responded to messages seeking comment.

