A Couple More Warm Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to be another sunny and warm day across the region. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s in the east, to the low to mid 90s in central South Dakota. We’ll see the wind pick up, especially up north and out west. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible. Overnight, we’ll keep the clear sky around with lows falling into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Tuesday looks to be another sunny and hot day! Highs will be back in the 80s and 90s around the Sioux Empire. But a few changes are on the way, just in time for fall! A cold front will slide through the region and bring a big drop in temperatures. Highs by Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s! We’ll keep those 60s for highs around through the end of the week. That cold front will initially move through dry, but we could see a few showers heading into Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll warm up a bit with highs jump back into the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, it’s looking sunny and mild. Highs look to remain in the 70s across most of the region!

