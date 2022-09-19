Dakota News Now kicks off 35th annual Coats for All coat drive

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now, along with Billion Auto, Avera and Sioux Laundry are teaming up with The Salvation Army for the 35th annual Coats for All coat drive campaign. Together, we hope to make sure the winter season is a little warmer for those in need.

Beginning September 19th, you can drop off new and gently-used coats, hats, gloves and other warm attire at drop boxes located at all Billion Auto dealership locations in Sioux Falls, Dell Rapids, and Worthing. A drop box is also available at The Salvation Army office at 900 N. Cliff Avenue. Donations will be accepted until Friday, October 21st.

Sioux Laundry will clean the items and The Salvation Army will distribute them, free of charge, to people in our community who need them.

For more information or contact Dannette Tobin at (605) 336-1300 or dannette.tobin@dakotanewsnow.com.

