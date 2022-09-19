Avera Medical Minute
Pilot conducts successful emergency landing in Lake County

On 9/19/22, at approximately 0636 hrs, a Cirrus SR GTS was flying over Lake County experienced mechanical failures causing the engine to shut down.(Sarina Talich)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pilot conducted a successful emergency landing in Lake County with no reported injuries.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday at 6:36 a.m., a pilot flying a Cirrus SR GTS had two passengers on board when mechanical issues caused the engine to shut down. The pilot conducted an emergency response and deployed the aircraft’s parachute, allowing for a safe and successful landing. The plane landed in a field. No one received injuries.

The FAA has been notified and is continuing the investigation on their end.

Plane landed successfully in a field in Lake County
Plane landed successfully in a field in Lake County(Lake County Sheriffs Office)

