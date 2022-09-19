Police release name of murder-suicide suspect in wake of his death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have released the name of the man who shot a woman and then shot himself in a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14.

Arthur Rudolph Miguel, 32, from Sioux Falls, died over the weekend in a hospital from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Miguel was involved in a standoff with police Wednesday morning of last week, killing 26-year-old Brianna Hatch. Hatch and Miguel were in a relationship of an undisclosed nature leading up to the incident.

While the investigation into Hatch’s death is ongoing, Off. Clemens says that all evidence SFPD has at this time indicates that Miguel shot and killed Hatch before eventually turning the gun on himself during the standoff with police.

