Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Special Olympics SD holds 39th annual Fall Classic Tournament

Special Olympics South Dakota would like to invite community members to attend the Fall Classic...
Special Olympics South Dakota would like to invite community members to attend the Fall Classic Tournament.(Special Olympics South Dakota)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Special Olympics South Dakota would like to invite community members to attend the Fall Classic Tournament.

More than 500 Special Olympics athletes are expected to participate in the events that will take place from Sept. 23 to 25 at the Cadwell Sports Complex.

Special Olympics South Dakota offers sports opportunities year-round with the mission to offer opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.

“We are so excited to have our Special Olympics athletes across the state compete once again,” Haley Zerr, Southeast Area Sports Director, said. “The best part is how unified this competition is. Individuals with and without intellectual disabilities can compete together on the same team. It helps create a bond like no other!”

Events featured Friday, Sept. 23

• Bocce Tournament begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

Events featured Saturday, Sept. 24

• The Softball Tournaments begin at 9:30 a.m. and will go until 2:30 p.m.

Events featured Sunday, Sept. 25

• The Softball Tournaments begin at 9 a.m. and go on until 2:30 p.m.

Volunteers and spectators are always welcome.

Visit SOSD.Org to learn more about Fall Classic, view the full calendar of events, or donate in support of Special Olympics South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Teenager dies in four-wheeler accident
One dies in motorcycle accident
Musician Post Malone fell and bruised his ribs during a concert in St. Louis.
Post Malone apologizes for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Michael Flann Neal, Jr., 36, from Sioux Falls, has been charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping and...
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
FILE - Actor Henry Silva is photographed during fellow actor Ernest Borgnine's 90th birthday...
Henry Silva, known for many tough-guy roles, dies at 95

Latest News

A new public safety center in Vermillion would house a new jail, as well as become the new home...
Law enforcement, citizens group push for new safety center in Clay County
Police lights
Authorities report on crime trends in Sioux Falls
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police release name of murder-suicide suspect in wake of his death
Dakota News Now, along with Billion Auto and Shipley’s Garment Spa are teaming up with The...
Dakota News Now kicks off 35th annual Coats for All coat drive