Special Olympics SD holds 39th annual Fall Classic Tournament

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Special Olympics South Dakota would like to invite community members to attend the Fall Classic Tournament.

More than 500 Special Olympics athletes are expected to participate in the events that will take place from Sept. 23 to 25 at the Cadwell Sports Complex.

Special Olympics South Dakota offers sports opportunities year-round with the mission to offer opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.

“We are so excited to have our Special Olympics athletes across the state compete once again,” Haley Zerr, Southeast Area Sports Director, said. “The best part is how unified this competition is. Individuals with and without intellectual disabilities can compete together on the same team. It helps create a bond like no other!”

Events featured Friday, Sept. 23

• Bocce Tournament begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

Events featured Saturday, Sept. 24

• The Softball Tournaments begin at 9:30 a.m. and will go until 2:30 p.m.

Events featured Sunday, Sept. 25

• The Softball Tournaments begin at 9 a.m. and go on until 2:30 p.m.

Volunteers and spectators are always welcome.

Visit SOSD.Org to learn more about Fall Classic, view the full calendar of events, or donate in support of Special Olympics South Dakota.

