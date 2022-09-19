Steve Stricker’s dramatic birdie in playoff delivers his second Sanford International win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2018 Steve Stricker was the winner of the inaugural Sanford International in what seemed to be the start of a strong new event on the PGA Champions Tour in Sioux Falls.

Four years later the International had it’s best finish yet with Stricker at the heart of matters again.

Steve shot a blistering six-under-par-64 in his final round, tying with Robert Karlsson and sending the International to a playoff for the second straight year. Played on 18, Stricker drained a long birdie putt to claim the championship in the first and only sudden death playoff hole.

It capped a wild final day in which several players held or shared the lead with as many as four being tied at one point for first.

Click on the video viewer for full highlights and to hear from Stricker! The final leaderboard is below.

Steve Stricker defeats Robert Karlsson in a sudden death playoff hole (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.