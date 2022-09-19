Strong earthquake shakes Mexico

Avera Medical Minute
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 7.5 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

