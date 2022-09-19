Winner man identified in Tripp County fatal crash

COLOME, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man from Winner has been identified as the person who died last Thursday night south of Colome.

Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2012 Chrysler 200 was southbound on U.S. Highway 183 when it tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone. The Chrysler and an approaching northbound 2020 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 pickup both swerved into the east ditch where the two cars collided.

The two people involved were transported by ambulance to the Winner hospital. Devon Senter, the 20-year-old driver of the Chrysler, was pronounced dead at the hospital. William Heese of Belleville, IL, the 63-year-old driver of the pickup, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was later transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.