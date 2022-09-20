15-year-old from Stickney identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash

STICKNEY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 15-year-old from Stickney has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney.

Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The four-wheeler slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.

Authorities say, Dawson Overweg, the driver of the four-wheeler, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 20-year-old driver of the semi-truck, Seth Dykstra of Stickney, was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

