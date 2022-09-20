Avera Medical Minute
Augustana University to hold ribbon cutting and dedication of new South Residence Hall

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University is hosting a ribbon-cutting event for its new residence hall.

The campus community will come together on Friday, Sept. 23, at 11:30 a.m., to dedicate the new south residence hall to Augustana’s 21st president, Dr. Ralph Wagoner, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to Augustana’s press release, the addition of Wagoner Hall is part of a housing plan titled Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030. The plan includes new and enhanced facilities to inspire others in the community who utilize its campus, addressing the educational, spiritual, and holistic needs of Augustana’s students and staff.

Hosted by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, the ceremony will take place at the entrance of Wagoner Hall on the south end of the university’s north campus — north of Bergsaker and east of Solberg Halls.

Guests are encouraged to park southwest of the residence hall in the Elmen Center parking lot. Attached is the Augustana University Campus Map.

Interviews and tours of Wagoner Hall will be granted directly following the press conference.

