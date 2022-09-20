Avera Medical Minute
Authorities report officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have reported on an officer-involved shooting that took place in Sioux Falls.

According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, on Monday at 5:11 p.m., police responded to a call from a man who reported he had a gun and asked for the police and an ambulance because he was about to commit a felony in northwest Sioux Falls.

Officers located the man who called, and authorities say the encounter resulted in an SFPD officer shooting the male. Officers provided aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital.  The male is in surgery at the hospital.

More details will be released at the Tuesday morning press briefing.

