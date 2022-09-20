Family business booming for Sanford International champion Steve Stricker

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the things that first appealed to Steve Stricker about coming to the Sanford International in 2018 was that it felt a lot like home.

“We drove over from Madison (Wisconsin). It’s a great Midwest town and the people have those Midwestern values. It feels like a home event, it really does. I get a lot of support here.” Stricker says.

He even makes it a family affair with his wife, Nicki, serving as his caddie.

“There may be different times, in a different situation, where I may voice my opinion. But, out there, he’s the boss, it’s his name on the bag, and I just try to be as supportive as I can.” Nicki says.

“After I’ve turned 50 it’s become more of a family type event for us and we’re enjoying kind of getting back to the way it was when we first started on tour. Nicki and I spending a lot of time and traveling together.” Steve says.

Unlike 2018, when he went wire-to-wire and won the inaugural Sanford Invitational, it didn’t look he’d have a long stay this year, falling six shots back after the first round.

“He knows his swing. He knows what he’s trying to do. He does a lot so that if something goes wrong he doesn’t want anyone to blame but himself.” Nicki sais.

After shooting a 64 in the second round, Stricker caught fire again on Sunday with six birdies and another 64.

“You just got to stay aggressive at times out here and I was doing that. I did a good job of that today and hit a lot of good putts.” Stricker says.

Forcing a playoff with Robert Karlsson, and presenting a chance to win the tournament with a birdie putt.

“It’s a tough putt to make but I’m fortunate that it went in and it was a cool feeling. You know to make a putt, last hole on a playoff, in front of all these people, is pretty cool.” Strickers says.

The family business continues with a new role for Steve after leaving Sioux Falls-he’ll caddie for his daughter, Bobbi, as she attempts to earn her LPGA Tour card!

“She made it through he first stage and now she’s on to the second stage. And she caddied for my brother-in-law, and Nicki was on the bag for me so it is a family affair.” Steve says.

