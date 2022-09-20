Jackrabbit offense brings back big plays in win over Butler

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - #2 South Dakota State as expected, got their offense to start clicking in a 45-17 victory over Butler to wrap up non-conference play last Saturday.

463 total yards of offense nearly double the total from the previous week’s win over UC-Davis. Perhaps most importantly the big chunk plays were back. After not having a play go for more than 17 yards in their first two games, they had five plays go for 20 or more yards against Butler.

Again, most of this was expected against the non-scholarship Bulldogs. Yet its still a pretty good way to head into Missouri Valley Football Conference play.

The Jacks visit #5 Missouri State on Saturday at 2 PM. The Bobby Petrino-coached Bears are coming off a near upset of the FBS’ #10 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.