Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jackrabbit offense brings back big plays in win over Butler

SDSU opens MVFC play Saturday at Missouri State
Jackrabbit offense builds momentum for conference play
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - #2 South Dakota State as expected, got their offense to start clicking in a 45-17 victory over Butler to wrap up non-conference play last Saturday.

463 total yards of offense nearly double the total from the previous week’s win over UC-Davis. Perhaps most importantly the big chunk plays were back. After not having a play go for more than 17 yards in their first two games, they had five plays go for 20 or more yards against Butler.

Again, most of this was expected against the non-scholarship Bulldogs. Yet its still a pretty good way to head into Missouri Valley Football Conference play.

The Jacks visit #5 Missouri State on Saturday at 2 PM. The Bobby Petrino-coached Bears are coming off a near upset of the FBS’ #10 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Teenager dies in four-wheeler accident
One dies in motorcycle accident
Michael Flann Neal, Jr., 36, from Sioux Falls, has been charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping and...
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police release name of murder-suicide suspect in wake of his death
Musician Post Malone fell and bruised his ribs during a concert in St. Louis.
Post Malone apologizes for on-stage accident in St. Louis

Latest News

Celebrate his 2022 Sanford International win
Family business booming for Sanford International champion Steve Stricker
Second time he has won the tournament
Steve Stricker’s dramatic birdie in playoff delivers his second Sanford International win
Maya Hansen scores in 2-0 victory over Kansas State
Jackrabbits soccer topples Big 12′s Kansas State Wildcats
Runs for touchdown during 38-21 win over Cal Poly
Coyote offense comes alive to get first win