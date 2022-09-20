SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday when Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a neighborhood near Marion and Benson Road.

They say a man called in, saying he had a gun. He asked for police and an ambulance because he was about to commit a felony.

When officers arrived, the encounter resulted in a Sioux Falls officer shooting the man.

Officers provided aid until paramedics arrived and transported the man to a local hospital. He currently is in surgery at the hospital.

Details remain limited at this time, but more information will be released at Tuesday morning’s police briefing.

