Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Officer involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls

Gun with Police Lights
Gun with Police Lights(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday when Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a neighborhood near Marion and Benson Road.

They say a man called in, saying he had a gun. He asked for police and an ambulance because he was about to commit a felony.

When officers arrived, the encounter resulted in a Sioux Falls officer shooting the man.

Officers provided aid until paramedics arrived and transported the man to a local hospital. He currently is in surgery at the hospital.

Details remain limited at this time, but more information will be released at Tuesday morning’s police briefing.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Teenager dies in four-wheeler accident
One dies in motorcycle accident
Michael Flann Neal, Jr., 36, from Sioux Falls, has been charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping and...
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police release name of murder-suicide suspect in wake of his death
Musician Post Malone fell and bruised his ribs during a concert in St. Louis.
Post Malone apologizes for on-stage accident in St. Louis

Latest News

Sioux Falls mayor and county sheriff speak out against recreational marijuana legalization
The Sioux Falls mayor does not believe it will make the community safer
Mayor and county sheriff speak out against recreational marijuana
Violent crime spiked in Sioux Falls in August and September, with four homicides in five weeks
Guns, drugs, lax paroles to blame for violent crime in Sioux Falls, officials say
Leaders address public safety in Sioux Falls