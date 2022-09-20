One more hot day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We should see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Tuesday. It’s going to be a hot day and a little muggy for some of us. Highs will range from the low 80s in the northwest to the low to mid 90s in the southeast. The wind will switch to the northwest and it will be a little breezy up north and out west. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible.

Cooler air will spill into the region later today and into tonight thanks to a powerful cold front moving through. This front will move through dry, but will drop high temperatures by 20 to 25 degrees for tomorrow! Highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s around the region. We’ll see a few more clouds around and keep this fall-like weather rolling right into Thursday, which just happens to be the first day of fall! Highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s through the end of the week with a chance of showers Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll warm up a bit with highs jumping back into the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, it’s looking sunny and mild. Highs look to remain in the 70s across most of the region! It looks like we should stay dry next week, too.

