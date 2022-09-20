Orchard Hills car show raises funds for new golf cart.

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Dell Rapids senior living community held a fundraising event on Sunday for a new golf cart for its residents.

Sanford Health Orchard Hills hosted its first Shine and Show Car Show this weekend. The goal was to raise money to buy an eight-person golf cart. This will allow residents to get out and take rides around town whenever the weather is nice.

And those in attendance were happy they could all enjoy the classic cars while helping out the cause.

“After the pandemic, we weren’t able to car shows like we did pre-2020. And so it’s just neat to see the community come out and support Orchard Hills and be able to get the residents out and be safe take part in these events again,” said Diana Lightner, Dell Rapids classic car show owner.

Their goal was to raise $10,000 for the golf cart.

