Police: Sioux Falls man charged for killing dog

Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces charges after an “incident” between himself and a dog led to the dog’s death.

Sioux Falls police said on Monday, officers responded to the scene in southwest Sioux Falls where a 21-year-old man had injured a dog. The dog passed away due to those injuries, and the individual, Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.

Authorities have not released any other details regarding this incident.

