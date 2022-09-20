Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Star senior at Centerville High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Centerville High School senior Lane Johnson has a 3.9 grade point average. He gets his motivation from home.

“I think my older brother Blake has really pushed me as well to help me excel in school. My family has set a very good example for me. They want to see me succeed, and I want to succeed for myself,” said Lane.

“Lane is just an outstanding student. He really embodies what a Centerville Tornado is, and what we stand for. He’s highly motivated, works super hard. And not just in academics, but in his athletics, and organizations as well,” said school counselor Alyssa Lindstrom.

Lane is the the FFA president, has been on student council, and plays football, and is in track in field. He had a sixth place finish in the pole vault at the state meet. He’s not sure where he wants to go to college.

“I have not decided for sure where I’m going to be attending next fall. But I’m thinking I’d like attend a private christian college, and hopefully major in education and run track,” said Lane.

He plans to be a teacher.

“I’m not sure if I want to do elementary or secondary education yet. That’s a different decision that I’ll have to make pretty soon here but I just really like to help kids learn and make the classroom fun,” said Lane.

And he’s had good mentors in Centerville.

For being names our Scholar of the Week, Lane get a $250 scholarship from the Southeastern Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

“I really have enjoyed a lot of teachers throughout the years. Especially in high school. Coaches also influenced me to want to be a teacher and hopefully a coach someday,” said Lane.

