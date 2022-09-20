Avera Medical Minute
Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check

Alcohol generic
Alcohol generic(unsplash.com)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two Sioux Falls businesses served alcohol to people under the age of 21.

According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, officers conducted an alcohol compliance check on 27 businesses in Sioux Falls on Monday, and two failed. In each case, the employee was issued a summons for furnishing alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.

The businesses that failed the compliance check are the Walmart Supercenter on 5521 E Arrowhead Pkwy and the Hy-Vee Food Store #1/ Wine and Spirits, 1601 S Sycamore Ave.

To protect the young people in our community, the Sioux Falls Police Department will continue conducting random alcohol compliance checks.

