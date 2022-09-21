Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2 children, ages 2 and 4, die in Ohio apartment fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – Two of four young children critically hurt in an Ohio apartment fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Alaiya Encarnacion, 2, and Bryson Brooks, 4, both died Tuesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the coroner’s office confirmed.

The surviving children, a 6-year-old and a 9-month-old, are being treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, officials said. The baby remains in critical condition, but the 6-year-old has improved and could be released from the hospital soon.

There were no adults in the apartment when flames started Saturday, township officials said.

Firefighters rescued the children, but all four suffered severe smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
Police: Sioux Falls man charged for killing dog
Michael Flann Neal, Jr., 36, from Sioux Falls, has been charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping and...
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police release name of murder-suicide suspect in wake of his death
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
17-year-old summons cops for officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday that a lawsuit has been filed...
NY AG: Trump Co. violated law for profits
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will give a speech at the United Nations General...
Biden: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash