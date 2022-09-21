Avera Medical Minute
City leadership weighs what to do with downtown Sioux Falls parking ramp

Sioux Falls downtown parking ramp located on 10th street and Phillips Avenue.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - City leadership continues to evaluate the best way to utilize the unfinished, multi-million-dollar parking ramp in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls City Council and city administration discussed the beginning of those visions at Tuesday afternoon’s public information meeting.

The mayor’s Chief of Staff, Erica Beck, presented the city council with some commonly asked questions the administration has received about the direction they intend to go in. Is the city willing to put more financial backing into a future project? And, what kind of flexibility will the council have with approving the type of business that occupies the space?

Initially, the building was intended to be a multi-use structure with a parking ramp, hotel, and retail space. That very well could still happen, but councilors who spoke at the most recent meeting said the best thing to do right now is keep their options open, including selling the property.

“I don’t think it’s cut and dry, from my perspective if we should get rid of it or we shouldn’t get rid of it, but we should entertain all options, and then be able to move forward and act on those (options) as they come forward, through planning and development,” Sioux Falls City Councilor Alex Jensen said.

City Councilor Greg Neizert made similar comments, adding it’s not “atypical” for other communities to have a number of privately owned parking ramps.

“In some ways, you could argue that there could be a cleanliness to it if it’s purchased and then it’s under just one private control,” Neitzert said.

There will be one more public information meeting regarding the parking ramp on October 11. By early November, city leadership hopes to announce more concrete details about the official process.

