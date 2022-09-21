Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now celebrates opening of upgraded Aberdeen newsroom

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now was joined by a number of community leaders to celebrate the opening of its upgraded Aberdeen newsroom.

Dakota News Now is the only television station with newsroom locations in Aberdeen and Pierre. On Thursday, representatives from the station said goodbye to the old KABY building and hello to their new space in the downtown Blackstone Building, celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Dakota News Now will share the space with Aberdeen American News.

