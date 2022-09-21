Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 4 (9-20-22)

Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football
Top sights, sounds and moments from prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The high school season football season has reached the midway point for some, while all teams continue to raise their game.

Click on the video viewer to look back at some of the tops sights, sounds and moments from the week in local prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota!

