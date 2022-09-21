Hand County Sheriff’s Office searches for 22-year-old with felony warrant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hand County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a 22-year-old man from Redfield who has failed to appear for his recent court hearings.

Sheriff Shane Croeni told Dakota Radio Group that officers are still looking for suspect Stetson Baloun, who has a felony warrant for his arrest.

“He has evaded law enforcement at least twice in the last week when they’ve tried to apprehend him for this warrant,” said Sheriff Croeni. “Any information from the public would be great. I’m not going to disclose what the warrant is for exactly at this time. If the search continues, then we might reveal that at a later date, but he’s not a danger to the public.”

Croeni says Baloun has multiple cases currently moving through the court system, but again, declined to say what the charges are. The suspect does have family members residing in Miller.

Anyone who knows where Stetson Baloun is located is asked to call the Hand County Sheriff’s Office at 605-853-2408 or call 911.

