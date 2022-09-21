HS Volleyball recap from ranked teams’ games at O’Gorman and Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two great high school volleyball matches Tuesday night in Class “AA”.

Top-ranked O’Gorman hosted #5 Jefferson. The upstart Cavaliers led 14-12 in the first set but the Knight roared back on a 13-2 run to win the set. They went on to win the match 3-1, to remain unbeaten. It was just the second loss for Jefferson.

And at the Harrisburg gym, the #2 Tigers took on #3 Washington. This was a great match that went right down to the wire with Washington prevailing 3-2 with a 15-12 tie-breaker victory. Joslyn Richardson and Cate Legel led the Warriors in kills while Morissen Samuels, Kaelyn Snoozy and Gabi Zachariasen led the Tigers who lost for the first time in 11 starts. They combined for 45 kills.

