Lakota drum group ushers in AG’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons office

– Members of the Wambli Ska Society dance and drum group sing in the courtyard of the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center during welcoming ceremonies for South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo’s Advisory Circle for the new Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons. Credit: SD AG’s office.(South Dakota Attorney Generals Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s top law enforcement officials welcomed Rapid City’s Wambli Ska Society to Pierre to help launch the Attorney General’s new position for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons.

The event held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, featured songs and ceremonies, according to the Attorney General’s press release.

“We are hoping that we can work more closely together to solve the problems that we have together,” said Attorney General Mark Vargo to the nearly 100 people gathered in a circle in the courtyard of the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center. “Our problems do not respect ethnicities or jurisdictional lines. They don’t respect lines on the map. So why should our response be divided by those things?”

– Law enforcement officers accept purification sage smoke in the courtyard of the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center from a member of the Wambli Ska Society dance and drum group as part of the welcoming ceremonies for South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo’s Advisory Circle for the new Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons. Credit: SD AG’s office.(South Dakota Attorney Generals Office)

Pastor Jonathan Old Horse from Rapid City’s Woyatan Lutheran Church also addressed the gathering, saying, “We are very honored to be here and to start on a new life chapter with our two communities with our two distinct peoples to share in these medicines and move forward.”

Following the courtyard welcome that included the ceremonial burning of sage, or smudging, the Attorney General convened a meeting of Indigenous leaders from across the state to advise him as he prepares to hire the state’s inaugural MMIP liaison officer.

A longtime advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women and Red Ribbon Skirt Society founder Lily Mendoza offered support for the new Office.

“I think our communities and our people are going to be happy about that. People look to the state of South Dakota and at what we’re doing,” said Mendoza. “The MMIP office is pretty innovative but will need the help of grassroots organizations and societies to make it work.”

South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo, right, stands in the courtyard of the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center as a member of the Wambli Ska Society dance and drum group approaches with burning sage as part of the welcoming ceremonies for the Attorney General’s Advisory Circle for the new Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons. Credit: SD AG’s office.(South Dakota Attorney Generals Office)

In 2021 the state Legislature created the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons. The Office of Liaison will coordinate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Department of Justice, and state and tribal law enforcement agencies to build communication and bridge the gaps in coordination and training.

The Attorney General plans to hire the first South Dakota MMIP Liaison Officer this fall.

