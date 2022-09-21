Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

New skate park in Sioux Falls approved by city

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Skate Park Association has been working closely with the city to raise funds and review plans for a new skate park in the city.

The skate park was discussed at the city council meeting when addressing the budget for the parks and recreation department.

City councilor, David Barranco says he’s excited to see this project move forward.

“There’s a lot of people in the community that are excited about this project. So, it’s the team, it’s the public, and the city joining together it’s going to be a cool development,” said David Barranco, Sioux Falls City Councilor.

The new skate park will be a 30,000-square-foot outdoor concrete skate plaza.

Walter Portz, executive director for Let’s Skate says this helps to give a variety of kids throughout Sioux Falls something to do.

“One of the great things about skateboarding is that it has a really low barrier to entry, so for around one-hundred dollars you can get a kid into skateboarding. and with a free public facility this gives kids the opportunity to be outside anytime it is not snowing or raining,” said Walter Portz, executive director for Let’s Skate.

He says he is grateful to see their original fundraising goal surpassed.

“When we started this, we actually were shooting for 500,000 dollars, so by the time it’s finally said and done we’ll be between four and five times that total on this skatepark, it feels amazing to have that much support,” said Portz.

Barranco says it is important for the city to be involved in this project.

“It’s kind of bringing to life an area where we could use some new development and I know there’s so many young people that are excited about this and I’m very excited about the project,” said Barranco.

And both believe it will help build the community in Sioux Falls

“This is just another feather in our cap to bring people into our city,” said Portz.

The new skate park will be located at Drake Spring Park and is expected to break ground next spring with hopes of the project to be completed by fall 2023.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Teenager dies in four-wheeler accident
Michael Flann Neal, Jr., 36, from Sioux Falls, has been charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping and...
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police release name of murder-suicide suspect in wake of his death
One dies in motorcycle accident
On 9/19/22, at approximately 0636 hrs, a Cirrus SR GTS was flying over Lake County experienced...
Pilot conducts successful emergency landing in Lake County

Latest News

New skate park in Sioux Falls approved by city
During win over Mobridge-Pollock
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 4 (9-20-22)
The South Dakota Board of Regents announced the enrollment numbers for the six public...
South Dakota Board of Regents announces increased enrollment
SD CEO East prepares for inaugural Women’s Visionary Summit