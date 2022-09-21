New skate park in Sioux Falls approved by city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Skate Park Association has been working closely with the city to raise funds and review plans for a new skate park in the city.

The skate park was discussed at the city council meeting when addressing the budget for the parks and recreation department.

City councilor, David Barranco says he’s excited to see this project move forward.

“There’s a lot of people in the community that are excited about this project. So, it’s the team, it’s the public, and the city joining together it’s going to be a cool development,” said David Barranco, Sioux Falls City Councilor.

The new skate park will be a 30,000-square-foot outdoor concrete skate plaza.

Walter Portz, executive director for Let’s Skate says this helps to give a variety of kids throughout Sioux Falls something to do.

“One of the great things about skateboarding is that it has a really low barrier to entry, so for around one-hundred dollars you can get a kid into skateboarding. and with a free public facility this gives kids the opportunity to be outside anytime it is not snowing or raining,” said Walter Portz, executive director for Let’s Skate.

He says he is grateful to see their original fundraising goal surpassed.

“When we started this, we actually were shooting for 500,000 dollars, so by the time it’s finally said and done we’ll be between four and five times that total on this skatepark, it feels amazing to have that much support,” said Portz.

Barranco says it is important for the city to be involved in this project.

“It’s kind of bringing to life an area where we could use some new development and I know there’s so many young people that are excited about this and I’m very excited about the project,” said Barranco.

And both believe it will help build the community in Sioux Falls

“This is just another feather in our cap to bring people into our city,” said Portz.

The new skate park will be located at Drake Spring Park and is expected to break ground next spring with hopes of the project to be completed by fall 2023.

