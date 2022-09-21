Avera Medical Minute
O’Gorman dominates the Boys City Golf Tournament

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman boys rolled to the city championship Tuesday as the Knights finished the 3 round event with the top 6 players individually. Radley Mauney’s 71 today helped him be medalist by 6 shots with a 218 total. Will Hurd and Nolan Cinco each shot 224′s and teammates Taten Mauney (71 today) and Liam Sarmiento were each at 225. They won the team championship by 67 shots over Jefferson.

Team Standings

O’Gorman 880

Jefferson 947

Lincoln 963

Roosevelt 1,105

Washington 1,209

