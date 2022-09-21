Avera Medical Minute
Over 100 women came together to build homes in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 100 women are volunteering over the next few days to help address the housing shortage in Sioux Falls.

It’s part of Habitat for Humanity’s annual “Women Build Event.” Over the next three days, around 120 women will lend their skills working on three twin homes that will provide housing for six families in a part of Millard Acres, a housing development in northeast Sioux Falls.

Many of these volunteers are from First National Bank, which is sponsoring the event.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, you know, women lift up families, women lift up communities,” said Maureen Deutscher with the First National Bank in Sioux Falls. “The 120 plus of us coming together with the instruction by the wonderful staff of Habitat for Humanity, this is just so much fun. We’re making friends and hopefully doing a great thing.”

When complete Millard Acres will provide a home for a total of 26 families.

