Police: No safety breach at the Sioux Falls Special Olympics building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers say there is no threat to safety after a concerned citizen notified authorities there was a handgun circulating a training in the Special Olympics building.

According to Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens, police were called around 1 p.m. concerning a handgun circulating a training in a northeast Sioux Falls Special Olympics building. One of the people attending training had decided to bring a handgun with him. Clemens said someone interpreted the handgun as a threat, and a call was made to the police. While investigating, officers discovered there was no safety threat since the person involved had decided to safely take out the weapon to show the other trainees.

Officers did conduct a report to document the series of events, but no arrests were made.

