Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: No safety breach at the Sioux Falls Special Olympics building

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with four of those ending in the death of the suspect.(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers say there is no threat to safety after a concerned citizen notified authorities there was a handgun circulating a training in the Special Olympics building.

According to Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens, police were called around 1 p.m. concerning a handgun circulating a training in a northeast Sioux Falls Special Olympics building. One of the people attending training had decided to bring a handgun with him. Clemens said someone interpreted the handgun as a threat, and a call was made to the police. While investigating, officers discovered there was no safety threat since the person involved had decided to safely take out the weapon to show the other trainees.

Officers did conduct a report to document the series of events, but no arrests were made.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
Police: Sioux Falls man charged for killing dog
Michael Flann Neal, Jr., 36, from Sioux Falls, has been charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping and...
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police release name of murder-suicide suspect in wake of his death
17-year-old summons cops for officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez remained...
Detained woman seriously hurt when train hits police car

Latest News

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., listens to testimony during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee...
Rounds: B-21 Raider Bomber to be publicly unveiled in December
Wild Wednesday: Swainson’s Hawk
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Swainson’s Hawk
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Quite a bit cooler
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 20th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 20th