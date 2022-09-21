Avera Medical Minute
Quite a bit Cooler

Feeling Like Fall as the Season Begins
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re tracking some spotty showers that are moving through the region this morning. Most of the rain is along and south of I-90 right now, but we also have a few showers in northern South Dakota. The rain will clear out and we’ll be partly to mostly sunny around the reigon. There will be more sunshine in northern South Dakota on Wednesday compared to central and southern South Dakota. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s around the region. We’ll see a few more clouds around and keep this fall-like weather rolling right into Thursday, which just happens to be the first day of fall!

Thursday night, another batch of precipitation is on the way. This does look to impact the entire region from west to east. Rain will continue overnight Thursday into the first half of Friday. The football games Friday night look to be dry as the rain will clear out by then.

Over the weekend, we’ll warm up a bit with highs jumping back into the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, it’s looking sunny and mild. Highs look to remain in the 70s across most of the region! It looks like we should stay dry next week, too.

