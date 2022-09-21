Avera Medical Minute
Rounds: B-21 Raider Bomber to be publicly unveiled in December

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds
U.S. Senator Mike Rounds(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022
WASHINGTON (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a Senate Armed Services Committee member, announced the actions he took in the B-21 Raider bomber project.

“The B-21 Raider bomber will play a crucial role in the defense of our nation and have a major impact on the Rapid City area for the next 50 years,” said Rounds. “I was pleased to see the progress on the B-21 when I visited the production facility in July. Soon the public will see this stealth bomber. I am looking forward to the public unveiling during the first week of December in Palmdale, California.”

Rounds successfully advocated for the removal of Ellsworth Air Force Base (AFB) from the Department of Defense’s proposed closure list during a Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round in 2005. He led a legislative effort to establish the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) after that effort. Now a permanent fixture, the SDEDA’s mission is to protect, strengthen and promote the base.

