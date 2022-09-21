Avera Medical Minute
Police: Multiple catalytic converters reported stolen in Sioux Falls

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 21, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they received a spike in reports of stolen catalytic converters.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Monday, officers received ten separate reports of stolen catalytic converters. Clemens said in some cases, the car had not been driven for an extended period of time, so the owners cannot pinpoint when the catalytic converter was taken.

Police are investigating the reports and cannot say whether the incidents are related or not. The incidents do not appear to have happened in a concentrated area.

