Strong tax collection numbers released for 2022 South Dakota State Fair

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tax collections from the 2022 South Dakota State Fair have shown strong and consistent revenue that has continued to grow over the last couple of years.

According to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Revenue, State Fair collected $243,026.83 in taxes. This money is collected from fairgoer spending on goods, services, and concessions. The five-day event featured 598 booths rented to 309 different vendors, as well as dozens of events and activities that drew big crowds.

The latest figures show a significant increase

• 2021 collected $211,651.05 in taxes

• 2020 collected $107,925.73 in taxes

Of the tax collected, $127,643.73 was state sales tax, $56,433.97 was Huron’s municipal sales tax, $17,110.13 was Huron’s municipal gross receipts tax, and $41,839.00 was state tourism tax.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.