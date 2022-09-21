Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Study: Cancer deaths continue to fall, more survivors than ever

FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number...
FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.(WCAX)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report shows progress against cancer, with people in the United States surviving more than ever before.

The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.

As of January, there were 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S.

The association said that number is expected to increase to 26 million by 2040.

The report notes there were only 3 million cancer survivors back in 1971.

For all cancers combined, the five-year overall survival rate has increased from 49% in the mid-1970s to nearly 70% from 2011 to 2017.

And the overall cancer death rate, adjusted for age, continues to drop.

The report credits the progress against cancer to fewer people smoking and improvements in catching and treating cancer early.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
Police: Sioux Falls man charged for killing dog
Michael Flann Neal, Jr., 36, from Sioux Falls, has been charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping and...
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police release name of murder-suicide suspect in wake of his death
17-year-old summons cops for officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Tom Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, departed federal court Tuesday in New...
Jury hears opening statements at NYC trial of Trump ally
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Progressive and centrist...
House Dems reach deal on policing bills ahead of midterms
Biden: Russia's war to extinguish Ukraine 'should make your blood run cold.' Ivan Rodriguez...
Russia mobilizes as Biden addresses UNGA
This image provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Thomas Lane.
Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death