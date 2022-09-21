Theresa Caputo Live! set for Sept. 23 in Sioux Falls

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Known as the “Long Island Medium”, Theresa Caputo is bringing her gift to Sioux Falls.

Theresa has been a practicing medium for over 20 years and helps individuals find closure by delivering healing messages.

She’ll share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works on Sept. 23 at the Washington Pavilion.

Click here for ticket information.

