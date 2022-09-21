Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Swainson’s Hawk

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For this Wild Wednesday, we had education specialist Allison Gould from the Great Plains Zoo tell us all about Sadie the Swainson’s Hawk. This particular kind of hawk is known to eat grass hoppers but mainly has a diet of rabbits and rodents. Its wingspan can range up to four feet long and the females are usually bigger than the males.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
Police: Sioux Falls man charged for killing dog
Michael Flann Neal, Jr., 36, from Sioux Falls, has been charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping and...
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police release name of murder-suicide suspect in wake of his death
17-year-old summons cops for officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez remained...
Detained woman seriously hurt when train hits police car

Latest News

Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Quite a bit cooler
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 20th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 20th
The Sioux Falls Skate Park Association has been working closely with the city to raise funds...
New skate park in Sioux Falls approved by city
New skate park in Sioux Falls approved by city