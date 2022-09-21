Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Swainson’s Hawk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For this Wild Wednesday, we had education specialist Allison Gould from the Great Plains Zoo tell us all about Sadie the Swainson’s Hawk. This particular kind of hawk is known to eat grass hoppers but mainly has a diet of rabbits and rodents. Its wingspan can range up to four feet long and the females are usually bigger than the males.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.