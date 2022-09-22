Amazon’s Sioux Falls fulfillment center to open within weeks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Amazon fulfillment center is set to open in Sioux Falls within weeks, creating approximately 1,000 full-time job opportunities.

The regional spokesman Scott Seroka confirmed the information with SiouxFalls.Business, saying, “We are now hiring for various jobs at this facility – all of which offer at least $15.50 per hour and comprehensive benefits.”

